9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

NMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

