920 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

NYSE SAP opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

