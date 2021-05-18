922 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

