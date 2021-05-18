9,635 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $13,589,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

