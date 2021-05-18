Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.05. Accenture plc has a one year low of $188.11 and a one year high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

