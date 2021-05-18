AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

