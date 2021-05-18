Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

