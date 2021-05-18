Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,387. The company has a market cap of $275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,398 shares of company stock worth $797,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.