Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,387. The company has a market cap of $275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,398 shares of company stock worth $797,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Earnings History for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit