Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,387. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $797,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

