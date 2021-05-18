Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,387. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $797,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit