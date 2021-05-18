Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.38 and a 200-day moving average of $479.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

