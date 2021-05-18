ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.08 million, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

