ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.08 million, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.