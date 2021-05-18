Adviser Investments LLC Buys 5,002 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

