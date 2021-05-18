Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,750,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

