Adviser Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

