Adviser Investments LLC Has $39.70 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,293 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 3.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $39,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

