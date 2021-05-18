Adviser Investments LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Diageo by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

DEO stock opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.