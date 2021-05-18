Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.40% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.