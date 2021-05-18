Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARPO opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Earnings History for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit