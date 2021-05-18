Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARPO opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.