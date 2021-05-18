Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $73.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFRM. Truist lowered their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

