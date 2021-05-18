Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 2,002,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,296. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

