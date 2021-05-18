Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

