Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

