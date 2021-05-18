AidCoin (AID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,607.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $7,607.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

