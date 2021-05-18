AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Shares of AIM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. AIM ImmunoTech has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Earnings History for AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit