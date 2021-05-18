AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Shares of AIM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. AIM ImmunoTech has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

