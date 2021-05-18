Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.55. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

