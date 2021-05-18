Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $20.17 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

