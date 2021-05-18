Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $151,297.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 666,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,760. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

