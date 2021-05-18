Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.