Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,452 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

