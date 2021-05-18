Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $338.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BABA. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

