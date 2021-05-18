Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.