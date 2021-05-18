Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.06 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

