Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

