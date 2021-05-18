Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 2.7%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

