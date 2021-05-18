Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.45 on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

