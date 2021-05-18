Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.45 on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit