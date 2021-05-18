Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $17,590,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,257.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,968.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

