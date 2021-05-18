Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,257.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,968.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

