Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 102,959 shares valued at $1,673,587. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

