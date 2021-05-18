Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Monday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.91 and a 200-day moving average of €44.03.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.