Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Monday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.91 and a 200-day moving average of €44.03.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit