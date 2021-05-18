Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,734 shares of company stock worth $7,242,900 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

