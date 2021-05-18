Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 24,500 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

CNST stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $996.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

