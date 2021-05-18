Altium Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,476,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -328.45 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.