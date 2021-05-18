Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Forte Biosciences accounts for 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.00% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

FBRX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $448.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

