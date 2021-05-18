Altium Capital Management LP Takes $2.58 Million Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,608,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter worth about $446,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

CFMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 4,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.