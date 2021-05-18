Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.66. 130,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.