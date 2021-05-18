Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,016,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

