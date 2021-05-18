Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,728,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $328,823,000 after acquiring an additional 174,367 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,507,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 30,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

