Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.37. 39,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

