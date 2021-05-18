Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.