Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ASGTF remained flat at $$50.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

